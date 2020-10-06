Chipolo is a popular item tracker for attaching to keys, wallets, etc. I reviewed the original Chipolo ONE back in January, and I’ve been using it ever since. I love its two-year replaceable battery, and subscription-free out of range alerts. Today, they’ve just released a new version of the Chipolo ONE that’s made from plastic waste collected from the oceans.

Chipolo partnered with Oceanworks.co to create the Chipolo One Ocean edition. Oceanworks is a global marketplace that sources recycled materials from oceans all over the world, material recovered from fishing nets, trawls, and ropes from the sea were gathered in the shallow areas of the ocean near the shoreline and turned into pellets to then create the plastic encasing the new Chipolo ONE. Each purchase of a Chipolo ONE Ocean edition will contribute $1 towards Oceanic Global to support ocean clean-up efforts.

“Chipolo came to Oceanworks with a vision and determination to make their product(s) sustainable. Our team has been impressed with the speed at which Chipolo have created the Chipolo One Ocean Edition, despite the number of manufacturing challenges with recycled ocean plastics that brands typically find themselves up against when looking at innovating in this way. We live in a world of first mover advantage and Chipolo has clearly stepped up their game when it comes to being sustainable while meeting consumer needs. We can’t wait to see the Oceanworks x Chipolo product being used in the market.”

“Sustainability has always been a focus of Chipolo. With the success of our replaceable battery scheme we knew our consumers cared, that’s why we wanted to use this ethos in every aspect of creation of the Chipolo Ocean Edition, from the recycled plastic coating down to the packaging using kraft brown paper and a woodfree paper sleeve that’s completely recyclable.” Primož Zelenšek, CEO and Co-founder of Chipolo

While it’s rumored that Apple could be releasing its AirTags product sometime this fall, Chipolo ONE is an attractive product at its price point. It includes free out of range alerts so if you leave a restaurant and forget your keys, it’ll alert you with a push notification from the Chipolo app. The item itself includes a 120dB ring, so it’s easy to hear it in a noisy office building if you’re looking for a lost item. It also includes support for Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant to find your missing items with just your voice. The range on Chipolo ONE can extend up to 200 ft, but that also depends on your surroundings (walls can limit the range).

The Chipolo ONE Ocean Edition can be purchased from Amazon or directly from Chipolo.

