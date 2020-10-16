We noted earlier this week that the $799 iPhone 12 actually costs $829. The $799 ‘from’ pricing announced by Apple during the keynote turned out to include a $30 discount available only from AT&T and Verizon.

T-Mobile and Sprint have now matched this discount …

The misleading pricing by Apple came as something of a surprise.

In an incredibly sneaky move, it turns out the iPhone 12 does not actually cost $799 as advertised. If you go to the website and look at the pricing for the iPhone 12, the SIM-free price is actually $829. The iPhone 12 mini is similarly $729, and not $699. The top-line advertised prices actually include a $30 carrier discount, which is only available on AT&T and Verizon plans. That means if you are buying SIM-free unlocked or through T-Mobile or Sprint, the phone cost is $829. The same holds for the iPhone 12 mini. The real price of the iPhone 12 mini is $729, unless you are eligible for the $30 discount through AT&T or Verizon.

This leaves the $829 pricing from Apple if you want a SIM-free phone.

The T-Mobile and Sprint deal was spotted by Walter Piecyk.

And T-Mobile iPhone 12 list price no longer $30 higher than its peers. $TMUS $AAPL pic.twitter.com/ntvgXzSXtz — Walter Piecyk (@WaltLightShed) October 16, 2020

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available for preorder, with the first customers taking delivery on October 23 – though delivery dates quickly slipped. Note that you no longer get headphones or a charging brick in the iPhone 12 box this year. You do still get a Lightning to USB-C cable.

Shipping times are starting to slip across the board, but especially for the pacific blue configurations. Many new buyers are now be quoted a November 3rd delivery for the pacific blue and certain other configurations.

If you’re after the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max, you have a while to wait yet: preorders open on November 6, and will start shipping on November 13.

