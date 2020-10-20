Snagit 2021 is now available with enhancements to templates, screenshot design, and color schemes

Snagit is one of the most used tools on my Mac. For years, I had struggled with tools like Skitch and other screenshot tools that seemed to be abandoned. Today, Snagit 2021 is now available with a number of nice enhancements.

Template enhancements

Snagit’s templates feature was introduced in the previous version, and it, allows users to easily combine screenshots into step-by-step guides. I’ve used it dozens of times over the past year to build training tutorials. The template features have been enhanced for Snagit 2021, and templates can now be easily customized and more easily reorder the steps.

The color schemes in Snagit 2021 have also been redesigned. Fonts and design styles can now also be stored. Once created, specific schemes can be easily reused when creating templates. These templates ensure a uniform end result each time.

Screenshots in Simplified User Interface Design

Simplified User Interface Design graphics (SUI) are heavily used in marketing and technical documentation. With Snagit, it is especially easy to create these graphics. With the click of a button, a classic screenshot can be automatically converted to an SUI style image. In Snagit 2021, the algorithm of this function has been enhanced and user interface elements are better recognized. Users who like to tweak their SUI graphics manually can use the new Move Mode to clean up simplified images before sharing.

Faster performance and other customer requirements

Various improvements to Snagit 2021 ensure that captures are now triggered faster, scaled more accurately, and displayed better in the software editor. With the smoothing effect, drawn lines in the Pen tool are clearer and smoother.

“In Snagit 2021, we have implemented the most common workflow requests from customers. These include more personal freedom within templates, an improved SUI workflow, and an overall increase in Snagit’s speed and stability,” said Wendy Hamilton, CEO of TechSmith. “The improvements make it easier for teams to work together, especially those that are experiencing communication challenges in the current remote work situation. Complex issues can be communicated more quickly and easily with powerful images, graphics, and screencasts in Snagit 2021,” said Wendy Hamilton, CEO of TechSmith.

I’ve been using Snagit 2021 for the past few weeks, and it’s a nice upgrade over 2020. If you rely on this tool daily, you’ll definitely want to upgrade. Version 2021 retails for $49.99. If you own a previous version of Snagit, you can upgrade to Snagit 2021 for $34.99.

