Twobird adds an integrated calendar to its simplified email app for Gmail

Twobird, by the same team behind Notability, is a really nice email app for people who use Gmail. It removes a lot of the “fluff” around email into a focused conversation. Today, Twobird has gained a new trick: a built-in calendar.

Since switching to Spike earlier this year for my primary email client, I’ve been thinking a lot about modern communication tools. Especially during a pandemic, how we communicate with our peers and coworkers is key. Solutions like Basecamp and Slack are really nice solutions, but I am still an “email first” kind of person. With that mindset, I really like what Twobird is doing from a high level. They’re building a very simplified yet robust Gmail/Google Workspace client for the iPhone, Mac, web, etc.

With Twobird’s new calendar integration, you have another reason to stay inside a single application. What’s interesting with this trend of email applications integrating a calendar is that it is a callback to Outlook on the Mac and PC which is an all-in-one communication and productivity suite. Apple always was unique in keeping email and calendar separate, but the trend currently is to bundle all essential communications and appointments into a single application.

If you’re a Gmail user, Twobird brings a lot of nice things to the table for a focused email application. It combines email, notes, tasks, and calendar into a single application, so you’re able to avoid switching contexts constantly throughout your day. With the new calendar addition, you can scroll through your calendar to get an overview of your upcoming events and reminders for the week. The general idea is that all of your notes, reminders, calendar events, and emails are all in a single place.

Twobird and its new calendar is now available for Mac, Windows, and iPhone.

