Instagram increases Live video limit to 4 hours, debuts Live Archive save feature

Instagram is out with three new updates to its Live video feature that expands the time limit, introduces an option to save your live videos afterward, and a new “Live Now” section for both the Explore tab and IGTV app.

Instagram announced the new features in a tweet today. First up, the expanded limit for Live video is now four hours. And a new option called Live Archive gives users the flexibility to keep live videos after they’ve ended for 30 days and download them to your device. Here’s how Instagram describes how it works:

Now your live videos will be kept in your archive. Only you can see them. After your live videos end, they will be available in your archive for 30 days. you can download your live videos to your device or upload them to IGTV from your archive.

Live Archive shows up under the same dropdown as Post Archive and Stories Archive.

Finally, Instagram says that users will start “seeing a ‘Live Now’ section in the IGTV app and on Explore so you can discover more Lives.”

🌟3 updates about Live🌟 🎥You can now go Live for up to 4 hours 🎞You can save your Lives for 30 days before they delete 📺 You’ll start seeing a “Live Now” section in the IGTV app and on Explore so you can discover more Lives pic.twitter.com/0wipQJXr1F — Instagram (@instagram) October 27, 2020

