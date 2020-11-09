How to watch Apple’s ‘One more thing’ November Mac event on any device

- Nov. 9th 2020 12:00 pm PT

Apple Event
0

Apple’s “One more thing” special event is all set for November 10 and there’s already a live stream placeholder on its YouTube channel. Read on for how to watch Apple’s November Mac event on any device, how to set an event reminder, and everything we’re expecting.

Apple’s “One more thing” event is an exciting one as it’s the third unveiling from the company since September and will reveal the first wave of Apple Silicon Macs.

We’re expecting the MacBook lineup to be the first to gain the custom A-series chips including the 13-inch MacBook Air and Pro, and at some point the 16-inch Pro too. We also expect to hear about the macOS 11 Big Sur launch and more.

How to watch Apple’s November Mac event on YouTube and more

Don’t forget you can set a reminder for Apple’s November 10 event that starts at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET on YouTube by heading here and clicking the “Set Reminder” button.

