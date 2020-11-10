Get cash in the best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade in deals for November 2020

The fall tech launch cycle has arrive (read: iPhone 12, new iPads, and MacBooks!), so perhaps you’re thinking about upgrading your suite of personal devices. Whatever it is you’re planning to buy — a new iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device — it’s not an uncommon problem to not know what to do with the old devices you have laying around. Why not get some cash for them? This month’s best deals below…
There are many ways to sell your iPhone and other Apple devices and ensure they’re properly recycled or reused. For newer devices, we recommend our trade-in partner MyPhones Unlimited, which offers competitive trade in values (in cash!) for the full range of Apple devices — from iPhone, to iPad, to MacBook. Apple Trade In is also a popular option, and if you’re going to be purchasing a new Apple product with the funds anyway, an Apple Store gift card might not be a turn-off for you.
Other sites like Gazelle and Decluttr, or even your cellular carrier (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint all have trade in programs) might be worth checking out as well. Here’s a sampling of some of the best trade-in offers we were able to find for November 2020…
iPhone trade-in values November 2020
Top iPhone 7 trade in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $70 cash (32GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $80 cash (128GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $100 Apple Gift Card (unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $58 cash (32GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $79 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $94 cash (32GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: $104 cash (128GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
Top iPhone 8 trade in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $100 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $120 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Apple Trade-In: $140 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $106 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $118 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $160 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: $197 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
Top iPhone X trade in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $180 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Gazelle: $184 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Apple Trade-In: $250 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Best Buy: $190 (64GB, carrier model, good)
- Decluttr: $292 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: $316 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
Top iPhone XS trade in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $235 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Apple Trade-In: $300 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $201 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Best Buy: $215 (64GB, carrier model, good)
- Decluttr: $281 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: $289 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
Top iPhone XR trade in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $250 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Apple Trade-In: $250 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $180 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $263 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: $311 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
Top iPhone 11 trade in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $280 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $360 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Apple Trade-In: $350 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $287 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $364 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $360 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: $401 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
Top iPhone 11 Pro trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $375 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $450 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Apple Trade-In: $450 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $383 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $470 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $459 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: $477 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
Top iPhone 11 Pro Max trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $425 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $485 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Apple Trade-In: $500 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $394 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $463 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $518 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: $572 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
Don’t see your iPhone model here? Check out our trade-in site!
iPad trade-in values November 2020
How much is your iPad Pro worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $250 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $300 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $350 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $400 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- Gazelle: $327 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $387 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $480 Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number)
How much is your iPad Air worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $80 cash (iPad Air 3rd gen, 64GB, WiFi, good)(Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $100 cash (iPad Air 3rd gen, 256GB, WiFi, good)(Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: $40+ Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number)
- Gazelle: $158 cash (iPad Air 3rd gen, 64GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $223 cash (iPad Air 3rd gen, 256GB, WiFi, good)
MacBook trade-in values November 2020
How much is your MacBook Pro worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $300 cash (Late-2016, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $350 cash (Mid-2017, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $300 cash (2016, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $400 cash (2017, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $500 cash (2018, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $750 cash (2018, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $850 cash (2019, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $1000 cash (2019, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Decluttr: Up to $300 cash (2012, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $410 cash (2013, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $400 cash (2014, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $450 cash (2015, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $750 cash (2016, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $810 cash (2017, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $1050 cash (2018, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $1510 cash (2019, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Apple Trade-In: $300+ Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial)
How much is your MacBook Air worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (2015, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $250 cash (2017, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $300 cash (2018, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $400 cash (2019, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $500 cash (2020, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Decluttr: Up to $250 cash (2015, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $310 cash (2017, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $550 cash (2018, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $580 cash (2019, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $710 cash (2020, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Apple Trade-In: $300+ Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial)
How much is your MacBook (12-inch) worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (2015, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $300 cash (2016, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $350 cash (2017, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Decluttr: Up to $230 cash (2015, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $360 cash (2016, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $480 cash (2017, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Apple Trade-In: $300+ Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial)
Apple Watch, AirPods and other trade-in values November 2020
How much is your Apple Watch worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $20 cash (aluminum Series 1, 42mm) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $40 cash (aluminum Series 2, 42mm) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $70 cash (aluminum Series 3, 42mm, GPS) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $120 cash (aluminum Series 4, 44mm, GPS) (Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $150 Apple Gift Card (varies)
How much are your AirPods worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $20 cash (1st gen, good condition) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $25 cash (2nd gen, good condition) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $30 cash (2nd gen wireless, good condition) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $75 cash (AirPods Pro, good condition) (Support the site!)
Older iPhone and Apple devices can be dropped off at Best Buy, Staples, and Apple Stores for free recycling if you just want to ensure minimal environmental impact.
Be sure to check out the following guides for more detailed information on your device trade in options:
- How to Trade in Your iPhone — The Ultimate Guide
- How to Trade in Your iPad — The Ultimate Guide
- How to Trade in Your Apple Watch — The Ultimate Guide
- How to Trade in Your MacBook — The Ultimate Guide
- How to Trade in Your AirPods — The Ultimate Guide
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.