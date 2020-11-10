JumpCloud announces $75 million in Series E funding for continued cloud directory and Apple MDM expansion

JumpCloud, the popular cloud directory service for Mac and PC organizations, has announced that it finalized a Series E round of funding to continue expanding its operations. The round was led by Blackrock, but its existing investor General Atlantic also participated in the round.

JumpCloud has now raised over $165 million to date with the new Series E funding and is well-positioned for growth as it sees increased demand for a cloud-based directory solution and Zero Trust access model for the continued growth of remote work. The funding will be used to expand product development, marketing, and sales all across the world; JumpCloud plans to hire an additional 500 people over the next several years.

“Our market opportunity is exploding as organizations realize legacy domain-based approaches to IT infrastructure have become barriers to securely getting work done. JumpCloud offers a solution that is both comprehensive and simple – making it easier for IT to adopt a zero-trust access model without infringing on employees’ ability to do their jobs,” said Rajat Bhargava, CEO and co-founder, JumpCloud. “With this investment, we will continue our focus on product-led growth, while scaling the business to meet the needs of users and customers around the world.”

“JumpCloud has been indispensable for us, as we can centrally manage our users’ identity, SSO connections, and RADIUS access from a single platform,” said Randy Tanenhaus, IT manager at ClassPass. “JumpCloud integrated seamlessly with a lot of automations, making workflows simple and powerful. It has played a critical role in the automation of our onboarding and offboarding of users. This has resulted in massive savings of time, effort, and most importantly, costs.”

JumpCloud is used by more than 100,000 organizations across 100 countries. Customers include Cars.com, GoFundMe, ClassPass, Nimbus Therapeutics, Grab, Pulselive, SlimPay, Foursquare, Beyond Finance, and Funding Societies. The JumpCloud solutions give IT departments an easier to manage and lower-cost cloud directory that integrates with Active Directory but can also be used as a hosted Active Directory replacement.

