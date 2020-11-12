Apple begins shipping first M1-powered Mac orders prior to next week’s release

Just two days after the “One more thing” event, the first Apple M1-powered MacBook Air orders are starting to ship to customers. The first deliveries are currently scheduled to arrive as early as next week, Apple says.

If you check your order status via Apple’s website, you’ll likely see that your MacBook Air, Mac mini, or MacBook Pro is still “preparing to ship.” But, if you head to the UPS website, you can track the progress of your order and watch as it makes its way to your state.

To track your Apple Silicon Mac order, either enroll in the UPS My Choice platform or use the “Track by Reference Number” feature. The reference number is likely the phone number listed on your Apple order or your order number without the last two digits. Tracking by reference number or through My Choice will reveal the actual tracking number of your package as well.

As of right now, we’ve confirmed that the first MacBook Air and Pro orders have shipped, but it’s likely that the first Mac mini orders will also start to ship to customers as soon as today. Apple will likely update the shipment status of the first Apple Silicon Mac orders as soon as this weekend or on Monday.

The UPS website currently shows that the first orders are in transit from China and making their way through customs.

Apple has promised that the first M1 Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air orders will arrive on Tuesday, November 17. As of right now, UPS tracking is showing some people that their order will actually arrive on Monday, November 16. Whether or not that ends up panning out remains to be seen, but it is very rare for orders of new Apple products to arrive earlier than Apple’s release date.

Has your M1-powered Mac mini, MacBook Pro, or MacBook Air order shipped yet? Let us know down in the comments!

