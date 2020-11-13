Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- First iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders now arriving to customers
- Apple shares in-store photos of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini
- What’s new in iOS 14.3? Home app updates, Apple Watch cardio fitness notifications, more
- iOS 14.3 adds new ProRAW photo format on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iOS 14.3 will suggest third-party apps to users during the iPhone or iPad setup process
- iOS 14.3 beta includes support for rumored AirTags and third-party tracking accessories
- iOS 14.3 beta reveals likely design of Apple’s upcoming AirPods Studio headphones
