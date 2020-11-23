Some HomePod mini users report WiFi connectivity problems, with no permanent fix available

The HomePod mini is now widely available to consumers, but some early buyers are reporting issues with WiFi connectivity. A thread on Apple’s support forums highlights the problems that some users are facing, and the currently-suggested fix appears to only temporarily remedy the issue.

Affected users report that their HomePod mini will disconnect from the internet, leading Siri to respond with an error message saying “I am having trouble connecting to the Internet.”

I am having issues with HomePod mini not connecting to the internet. My other HomePods have no issue when I ask a question etc. But when I ask one or both of the HomePod mini’s it says ” I am having trouble connecting to the internet. I followed the trouble shooting steps apple provides but it goes back to “I am having trouble connecting to the internet.” after a couple of hours. Then it is normal again.

The troubleshooting steps provided by Apple include rebooting HomePod mini or even restoring it to its default settings. In both instances, the fix is only temporary. Some users on Reddit have also reported similar issues with their new HomePod mini.

Having this problem with one of my mini’s as well. It seems to stream music fine when I control it directly (not airplaying from phone/device, but this also works fine). However, when I ask it to do something. It says it is having trouble with the connection. When I restart it. It works for a while and eventually runs into the same issue.

Personally, I have noticed similar issues with one of my HomePod mini units. It will randomly disconnect from the WiFi, and the only fix that works for me is to factory reset the HomePod mini, then re-add to the Home app. Like many people on the Apple support forums, this fix is only temporary and the HomePod mini inevitably ends up dropping its WiFi connection again.

HomePod mini runs on tvOS, so ideally Apple will be able to fix this problem by releasing a new version of the operating system soon. Are you noticing any issues with your HomePod mini? Let us know down in the comments!

