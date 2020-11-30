Nearly half of US Apple Stores have switched to Express storefront pickup

Apple Stores are continuing to adapt to a holiday shopping season in the midst of a pandemic with ever-evolving pickup formats and service models. Following the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping weekend, nearly half of all Apple Stores in the US have added Express storefronts.

Express storefronts are a temporary way for Apple to efficiently serve customers in regions where in-store sales and support are unsafe due to local COVID-19 conditions. Apple SVP Deirdre O’Brien noted ahead of the iPhone 12 launch that 50 locations worldwide would add Express storefronts by the end of October. Worsening infection rates throughout fall have compelled the company to gradually retrofit 125 of its 270 stores in the US alone as of November 30. Twelve Express locations have temporarily reclosed entirely.

Outside of the US, Express storefronts have replaced walk-in shopping at 15 of Apple’s 20 stores in France, nine in Italy, eight in Spain, two in the Netherlands, and one in Switzerland. Nearly every Apple Store in the UK is currently limited to click-and-collect pickup of online orders, and half a dozen locations in Canada offer a mix of Express service and storefront pickup. Apple operates 239 stores outside of the US.

Service models offered at US Apple Stores as of November 30, 2020.

While Express storefront locations typically consist of a shielded pickup window and shelving separating the store entrance from the main sales area, Apple has skipped the fixtures at a number of stores and instead delivers orders at the door. Three locations in California offer curbside pickup, the service model that allowed Apple to initially reopen many of its stores at the start of the pandemic. With many Apple Stores located deep within suburban malls, curbside service led to remote pickup locations in parking lots.

If you’re visiting an Express storefront location this holiday season, check out my brief video for everything you need to know. Keep in mind that some Apple Store services will be unavailable. Walk-in customers are not permitted, and purchases and trade-ins must be tied to an existing online order. For the best experience, shop online.

Apple Express Storefronts (US)

As of November 30

Alabama

Apple The Summit

Alaska

Apple Anchorage Fifth Avenue Mall (Reclosed)

Arizona

Apple Arrowhead Apple Chandler Fashion Center Apple LaEncantada Apple SanTan Village Apple Scottsdale Fashion Square Apple Scottsdale Quarter

Arkansas

Apple The Promenade at Chenal

California

Apple Victoria Gardens

Colorado

Apple Aspen Grove Apple Cherry Creek Apple FlatIron Crossing Apple Park Meadows Apple The Promenade Shops at Briargate Apple Twenty Ninth Street

Connecticut

Apple Evergreen Walk Apple New Haven Apple SoNo Collection Apple Trumbull

Delaware

Apple Christiana Mall

Florida

Apple Aventura Apple Brickell City Centre Apple Dadeland Apple Lincoln Road Apple The Falls Apple The Galleria

Georgia

Apple Augusta

Idaho

Apple Boise Town Square

Illinois

Apple Deer Park Apple Lincoln Park Apple Main Place Apple Michigan Avenue Apple Northbrook Apple Oakbrook Apple Old Orchard Apple Orland Square Mall Apple Woodfield

Indiana

Apple University Park Mall (Reclosed) Apple The Fashion Mall at Keystone

Iowa

Apple Jordan Creek (Reclosed)

Kansas

Apple Leawood

Kentucky

Apple Fayette Mall Apple Oxmoor

Louisiana

Apple Lakeside Shopping Center Apple Mall of Louisiana

Massachusetts

Apple Holyoke Apple MarketStreet

Michigan

Apple Woodland (Reclosed) Apple Partridge Creek Apple Somerset Apple Twelve Oaks Apple Briarwood Apple Eastwood Towne Center

Minnesota

Apple Mall of America Apple Ridgedale Apple Rosedale Center Apple Southdale

Mississippi

Apple Renaissance at Colony Park

Missouri

Apple Country Club Plaza Apple Saint Louis Galleria Apple West County

Nebraska

Apple Village Pointe (Reclosed)

Nevada

Apple Summit Sierra Apple Fashion Show Apple The Forum Shops

New Jersey

Apple Bridgewater Apple Cherry Hill Apple Rockaway Apple Sagemore Apple Tice’s Corner

New Mexico

Apple ABQ Uptown (Reclosed)

New York

Apple Nanuet Apple Ridge Hill Apple Syracuse Apple The Westchester Apple Walden Galleria

North Carolina

Apple Crabtree Valley Mall Apple Friendly Center Apple Northlake Mall Apple SouthPark Apple Southpoint

Ohio

Apple Easton Town Center Apple Kenwood Town Centre Apple Crocker Park Apple Polaris Fashion Place Apple Summit Mall Apple Franklin Park Mall Apple The Greene

Oklahoma

Apple Penn Square Apple Woodland Hills

Pennsylvania

Apple Park City Apple Suburban Square Apple Lehigh Valley Apple Ross Park Apple Shadyside Apple South Hills Village Apple Walnut Street

Rhode Island

Apple Providence Place

South Carolina

Apple Haywood Mall

Tennessee

Apple CoolSprings Galleria Apple Green Hills Apple Saddle Creek Apple West Town Mall

Texas

Apple Baybrook Apple First Colony Mall Apple Galleria Dallas Apple Highland Village Apple Houston Galleria Apple Memorial City Apple The Woodlands Apple Willowbrook Mall Apple Southlake Town Square Apple University Park Village Apple Knox Street Apple NorthPark Center

Utah

Apple City Creek Center (Reclosed) Apple Fashion Place (Reclosed) Apple Station Park (Reclosed)

Washington

Apple Alderwood Apple River Park Square Apple Tacoma Mall

Wisconsin

Apple Mayfair (Reclosed) Apple Bayshore (Reclosed) Apple Hilldale (Reclosed)

