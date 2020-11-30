Nearly half of US Apple Stores have switched to Express storefront pickup

Apple Stores are continuing to adapt to a holiday shopping season in the midst of a pandemic with ever-evolving pickup formats and service models. Following the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping weekend, nearly half of all Apple Stores in the US have added Express storefronts.
Express storefronts are a temporary way for Apple to efficiently serve customers in regions where in-store sales and support are unsafe due to local COVID-19 conditions. Apple SVP Deirdre O’Brien noted ahead of the iPhone 12 launch that 50 locations worldwide would add Express storefronts by the end of October. Worsening infection rates throughout fall have compelled the company to gradually retrofit 125 of its 270 stores in the US alone as of November 30. Twelve Express locations have temporarily reclosed entirely.
Outside of the US, Express storefronts have replaced walk-in shopping at 15 of Apple’s 20 stores in France, nine in Italy, eight in Spain, two in the Netherlands, and one in Switzerland. Nearly every Apple Store in the UK is currently limited to click-and-collect pickup of online orders, and half a dozen locations in Canada offer a mix of Express service and storefront pickup. Apple operates 239 stores outside of the US.
While Express storefront locations typically consist of a shielded pickup window and shelving separating the store entrance from the main sales area, Apple has skipped the fixtures at a number of stores and instead delivers orders at the door. Three locations in California offer curbside pickup, the service model that allowed Apple to initially reopen many of its stores at the start of the pandemic. With many Apple Stores located deep within suburban malls, curbside service led to remote pickup locations in parking lots.
If you’re visiting an Express storefront location this holiday season, check out my brief video for everything you need to know. Keep in mind that some Apple Store services will be unavailable. Walk-in customers are not permitted, and purchases and trade-ins must be tied to an existing online order. For the best experience, shop online.
Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.
Apple Express Storefronts (US)
As of November 30
Alabama
- Apple The Summit
Alaska
- Apple Anchorage Fifth Avenue Mall (Reclosed)
Arizona
- Apple Arrowhead
- Apple Chandler Fashion Center
- Apple LaEncantada
- Apple SanTan Village
- Apple Scottsdale Fashion Square
- Apple Scottsdale Quarter
Arkansas
- Apple The Promenade at Chenal
California
- Apple Victoria Gardens
Colorado
- Apple Aspen Grove
- Apple Cherry Creek
- Apple FlatIron Crossing
- Apple Park Meadows
- Apple The Promenade Shops at Briargate
- Apple Twenty Ninth Street
Connecticut
- Apple Evergreen Walk
- Apple New Haven
- Apple SoNo Collection
- Apple Trumbull
Delaware
- Apple Christiana Mall
Florida
- Apple Aventura
- Apple Brickell City Centre
- Apple Dadeland
- Apple Lincoln Road
- Apple The Falls
- Apple The Galleria
Georgia
- Apple Augusta
Idaho
- Apple Boise Town Square
Illinois
- Apple Deer Park
- Apple Lincoln Park
- Apple Main Place
- Apple Michigan Avenue
- Apple Northbrook
- Apple Oakbrook
- Apple Old Orchard
- Apple Orland Square Mall
- Apple Woodfield
Indiana
- Apple University Park Mall (Reclosed)
- Apple The Fashion Mall at Keystone
Iowa
- Apple Jordan Creek (Reclosed)
Kansas
- Apple Leawood
Kentucky
- Apple Fayette Mall
- Apple Oxmoor
Louisiana
- Apple Lakeside Shopping Center
- Apple Mall of Louisiana
Massachusetts
- Apple Holyoke
- Apple MarketStreet
Michigan
- Apple Woodland (Reclosed)
- Apple Partridge Creek
- Apple Somerset
- Apple Twelve Oaks
- Apple Briarwood
- Apple Eastwood Towne Center
Minnesota
- Apple Mall of America
- Apple Ridgedale
- Apple Rosedale Center
- Apple Southdale
Mississippi
- Apple Renaissance at Colony Park
Missouri
- Apple Country Club Plaza
- Apple Saint Louis Galleria
- Apple West County
Nebraska
- Apple Village Pointe (Reclosed)
Nevada
- Apple Summit Sierra
- Apple Fashion Show
- Apple The Forum Shops
New Jersey
- Apple Bridgewater
- Apple Cherry Hill
- Apple Rockaway
- Apple Sagemore
- Apple Tice’s Corner
New Mexico
- Apple ABQ Uptown (Reclosed)
New York
- Apple Nanuet
- Apple Ridge Hill
- Apple Syracuse
- Apple The Westchester
- Apple Walden Galleria
North Carolina
- Apple Crabtree Valley Mall
- Apple Friendly Center
- Apple Northlake Mall
- Apple SouthPark
- Apple Southpoint
Ohio
- Apple Easton Town Center
- Apple Kenwood Town Centre
- Apple Crocker Park
- Apple Polaris Fashion Place
- Apple Summit Mall
- Apple Franklin Park Mall
- Apple The Greene
Oklahoma
- Apple Penn Square
- Apple Woodland Hills
Pennsylvania
- Apple Park City
- Apple Suburban Square
- Apple Lehigh Valley
- Apple Ross Park
- Apple Shadyside
- Apple South Hills Village
- Apple Walnut Street
Rhode Island
- Apple Providence Place
South Carolina
- Apple Haywood Mall
Tennessee
- Apple CoolSprings Galleria
- Apple Green Hills
- Apple Saddle Creek
- Apple West Town Mall
Texas
- Apple Baybrook
- Apple First Colony Mall
- Apple Galleria Dallas
- Apple Highland Village
- Apple Houston Galleria
- Apple Memorial City
- Apple The Woodlands
- Apple Willowbrook Mall
- Apple Southlake Town Square
- Apple University Park Village
- Apple Knox Street
- Apple NorthPark Center
Utah
- Apple City Creek Center (Reclosed)
- Apple Fashion Place (Reclosed)
- Apple Station Park (Reclosed)
Washington
- Apple Alderwood
- Apple River Park Square
- Apple Tacoma Mall
Wisconsin
- Apple Mayfair (Reclosed)
- Apple Bayshore (Reclosed)
- Apple Hilldale (Reclosed)
