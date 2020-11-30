Nearly half of US Apple Stores have switched to Express storefront pickup

Apple Stores are continuing to adapt to a holiday shopping season in the midst of a pandemic with ever-evolving pickup formats and service models. Following the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping weekend, nearly half of all Apple Stores in the US have added Express storefronts.

Express storefronts are a temporary way for Apple to efficiently serve customers in regions where in-store sales and support are unsafe due to local COVID-19 conditions. Apple SVP Deirdre O’Brien noted ahead of the iPhone 12 launch that 50 locations worldwide would add Express storefronts by the end of October. Worsening infection rates throughout fall have compelled the company to gradually retrofit 125 of its 270 stores in the US alone as of November 30. Twelve Express locations have temporarily reclosed entirely.

Outside of the US, Express storefronts have replaced walk-in shopping at 15 of Apple’s 20 stores in France, nine in Italy, eight in Spain, two in the Netherlands, and one in Switzerland. Nearly every Apple Store in the UK is currently limited to click-and-collect pickup of online orders, and half a dozen locations in Canada offer a mix of Express service and storefront pickup. Apple operates 239 stores outside of the US.

Following the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping weekend, 125 of 270 Apple retail stores in the US have switched to Express storefront pickups.
Service models offered at US Apple Stores as of November 30, 2020.

While Express storefront locations typically consist of a shielded pickup window and shelving separating the store entrance from the main sales area, Apple has skipped the fixtures at a number of stores and instead delivers orders at the door. Three locations in California offer curbside pickup, the service model that allowed Apple to initially reopen many of its stores at the start of the pandemic. With many Apple Stores located deep within suburban malls, curbside service led to remote pickup locations in parking lots.

If you’re visiting an Express storefront location this holiday season, check out my brief video for everything you need to know. Keep in mind that some Apple Store services will be unavailable. Walk-in customers are not permitted, and purchases and trade-ins must be tied to an existing online order. For the best experience, shop online.

