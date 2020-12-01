Sony debuts new ‘Visual Story’ iOS app with cloud storage and more for pro photographers

Sony has launched a new iOS app for professional photographers that use the company’s cameras. Along with cloud storage, the app features automatic transfer from Sony cameras, gallery creation, and easy web delivery to photographers’ clients.

Reported by PetaPixel, Sony’s Visual Story for iOS launched today geared specifically for professional wedding and event photographers.

The features include automatic transfer of images to the iOS app and the cloud service from compatible Sony cameras, high-speed selection thanks to AI, support for presets, syncing across iOS devices, and more.

Sony also highlights seamless instant delivery to clients, the option to embed your logo and links to social media in the online galleries. Visual Story also includes a basic image editor.

Sony’s current camera compatible with Visual Story include the a7S III, a7c, a7R IV, a9, and a9 II. In spring of 2021, Sony is planning to bring support for the a7 III and an Android version of the app is said to be under consideration.

Plans start from $22, you can download Visual Story from the App Store now.

