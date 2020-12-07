Widgets have become a mainstream hit and are only limited by the imagination of those developing them (okay and a few rules from Apple). Now a new app from Aaron Pearce called Barter brings some great functionality to the developer community to easily keep track of metrics with App Store sales widgets on iPhone and iPad.

Aaron Pearce is known for making a range of useful apps focused on taking your HomeKit experience further. These include HomePass, HomeScan, HomeCam, and HomeRun.

Now Aaron has released a sharp and simple app called Barter that’s focused on making it super fast and easy to get an update on how your apps are selling via iOS and iPadOS widgets.

Shown above, Barter offers a clean and minimal UI with App Store sales widgets that show your numbers as well as graphs. Here’s what Barter includes:

See daily sales, month to date and more with complementary graphs to aid your decision making into the future.

Barter is available now for a one-time purchase of $4.99.

