AirPods Max shipping times slip to March 2021 for some models

Apple finally introduced its AirPods Max over-ear headphones today, and they can now be ordered for $549. While some customers will get them delivered over the next week, Apple has no supplies of certain AirPod Max models for 2020, which means if you haven’t ordered yet, you probably won’t get them before 2021.

The new AirPods Max are available in five different colors: Space Gray, Silver, Green, Sky Blue, and Pink. Space Gray and Silver models currently have estimated shipping at three weeks in the US, and Apple says these models might be delivered by December 31.

However, if you’re planning on buying one of the colorful AirPods Max models, you’re out of luck. The Green, Blue Sky, and Pink models are now expected to be shipped in 12 to 14 weeks. In other words, customers won’t have these AirPods Max models delivered until March 2021.

Keep in mind that delivery times may vary between countries. We’ve checked the Apple UK website and there the company says that AirPods Max will be delivered in three to four weeks. In Australia, shipping times range from nine business days for most models to four to five weeks for the Sky Blue model.

It’s worth mentioning that Apple Store Pickup is currently unavailable for AirPods Max, but you might have a chance to buy one of them once they arrive at retail stores next week.

AirPods Max features adaptive equalizer, active noise cancellation, spatial audio, eight microphones, and an H1 chip for real-time computational audio. The new Apple over-ear headphone costs $549 in the United States.

