Check out this tool that lets you create AirPods Max color combos

If you don’t already know, Apple’s new over the ear AirPods Max are customizable. Similar to MagSafe accessories that snap on and off, AirPods Max have built-in magnets that let users swap out the ear cushions. Ear cushions aren’t sold separately yet, but Apple has listed them on the Apple Store as coming soon.

Engineer Rachit Sharma has built a really neat tool for playing around with different combinations of AirPods Max and ear cushions. This tool feels a lot like third party Apple Watch design websites back in the day before Apple introduced the official Studio tool.

If you have already picked up a pair of AirPods Max and are thinking about getting some different cushions in the future, you should definitely check this tool out. If you are thinking about getting AirPods Max and want to get a unique color combination, this tool will calculate the price you’ll end up paying for the AirPods themselves and the cushions.

Created a quick fun tool based on Ryan Barrieau's (@MacRumors) mockups of @Apple #AirPodsMax colors. Create different color schemes and buy'em if you can. :D Built with @tailwindcss and deployed on @vercel.https://t.co/4he59aeNHf pic.twitter.com/m2raZM6S80 — Rachit Sharma (@Rachit995) December 16, 2020

