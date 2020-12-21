TikTok has become the latest social network to add a year-in-review feature. The company is rolling out a new “Year on TikTok” recap that lets you “revisit some of your defining TikTok memories in true TikTok style.” Here’s how it works in the TikTok app on iOS.

TikTok says that the year-in-review allows users to relive popular sounds, videos, and more. Each user sees a personalized recap based on the content you watched most.

From most-played tracks to favorite creative effects, Year on TikTok lets you revisit some of your defining TikTok memories in true TikTok style. Each personalized video highlights TikTok favorites from your 2020, and even shares a handful of top ‘vibes’ based on the kinds of content you loved most.

To find your TikTok year-in-review through your iPhone, simply open the TikTok application and look for the special banner at the top of your For You page. Alternatively, you can cap the Discover tab at the bottom of the app, then look for the section at the top of the scrolling banners.

The actual format of the TikTok year-in-review recap will be familiar to anyone who has used the short-form video app this year. It scrolls vertically and is broken down into a variety of different categories, including viral videos, popular trends and challenges, rising stars, and more.

To keep the party going, when you share your video on TikTok you’ll unlock a special “2021” badge that can be added to your profile photo to help ring in the new year. So whatever your vibes, we’re here for it and there’s a community waiting for you who feels the same!

TikTok is only the latest social media company to add a year-in-review feature. As usual, Spotify Wrapped debuted earlier this month, offering users a recap of their most listened to songs, artists, and albums. Meanwhile, Apple Music can also access their Replay 2020 recap with similar data.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: