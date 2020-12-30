Stacktrace Podcast 116: “It wasn’t just a big, long nightmare”, the 2020 Stacktrace retrospective

On this second Stacktrace holiday special, John and Rambo look back at the past year and what some of the highlights were among the hectic, strange rollercoaster ride that 2020 has been.
