With the release of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple added a new LiDAR scanner to the back camera array for depth-sensing features. Now, a new supply chain report from Digitimes says that Apple will expand the LiDAR sensor beyond the ‘Pro’ models with this year’s iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 LiDAR rumor

The Digitimes report focuses broadly on the time-of-flight sensor industry, specifically on the supply chain side of things and adoption among Android manufacturers. Nestled in the report, however, is a tidbit that the LiDAR scanner currently exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro will come to “all 2021 iPhone models” this year with the iPhone 13.

Apple has adopted dToF LiDAR scanner in iPad Pro and iPhone 12 Pro series, and is expected to apply the scanner technology to all its 2021 iPhone models, which will remain available with Face ID sensors, the sources said.

Furthermore, the report explains that Apple has signed a deal with Sony that guarantees LiDAR scanners will be used in the iPhone through at least 2023:

Sony, in the supply chain for Apple devices, reportedly has signed a three-year contract with Apple to offer a new-generation near infrared (NIR) CIS with a single photon avalanche diode (SPAD) array for dToF LiDAR scanner, indicating that Apple will adopt the scanner in iPhones and other devices through at least 2023, the sources said.

We still don’t know much about what to expect from this year’s iPhone release, whether it be the iPhone 12S, the iPhone 13, or something completely different. Earlier today, a separate supply chain indicated that the iPhone 13 could bring mmWave 5G support to additional countries.

What’s on your iPhone 13 wish list? Are there any specific changes or improvements you’d like to see? Let us know down in the comments!

