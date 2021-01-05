The Apple MagSafe Wallet is an ideal accessory for users that want to carry as little as possible when out in the world. Cases have existed before that have paired a wallet with your iPhone, but with the iPhone 12’s new MagSafe functionality, the wallet conveniently snaps right into place.

While the official iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is a great option, there are also third-party offerings as well. In this brief hands-on video, we take the official wallet for a spin and take one of the more popular third-party MagSafe-compatible wallets for a test drive, as well.

Design and Capacity

Coming from Apple, the design of the official MagSafe Wallet is as simple and clean as you would expect. Leather and silicon are your options for material, and four colors are available for both. When attaching it to your phone, you get an on screen animation letting you know that the wallet is attached, but no other functionality comes from that.

Video: iPhone Wallet w/ MagSafe + cheaper alternatives!

The iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe can easily fit two, or perhaps three, cards. To remove a card from the wallet, just push up on the notch to free your credit cards or ID. It’s that simple, but you’d expect it to be. More than three cards feels way too snug, but on the positive side of things, when only one card is in the wallet, it has no problem staying in place. Wallets like this aren’t for those who carry cash. While you can fold up a few bills and fit them in here, it kind of defeats the purpose of staying minimal.

How well does the wallet stay in place while attached to the iPhone 12? The magnets are strong when paired with either an iPhone 12 directly or when attached to a MagSafe-enabled case. I find that it doesn’t bump off when putting your phone into a pocket or bag.

Pricing & Final Thoughts

Is the official MagSafe wallet worth $59? If you’re a minimalist that just needs your ID, transit card, and one bank card, I think it’s worth trying. There are a few cheaper alternatives — this one from SuperOne does an admirable imitation. With the SuperOne wallet, you only lose the Apple logo and the notification on screen that shows that a MagSafe device has been connected. Others third-party cases that I tried didn’t line up quite right, so be wary when straying to far from the official device.

More MagSafe products are certainly down the line, but simple ones like this can blissfully disappear into your habits. What are your thoughts on the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe? Are you using one?

