16-inch MacBook Pro refurb $729 off, plus Twelve South leather iPad Pro case $68, more

1-day MacBook Pro and Air sale from $500

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished MacBook models. One highlight here is the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro i7 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,670. Down from the original $2,399 going rate, today’s offer is $529 below what you’d pay at Amazon right now for a new condition model and marks one of the best prices to date.

Centered around Apple’s refreshed Magic keyboard and a larger Retina display, the 16-inch MacBook Pro comes outfitted with 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM, as well as an enhanced AMD Radeon Pro GPU. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports as well as the Touch Bar with a physical escape key and power button. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Klipsch T5 II Sport Earbuds see first discount to $179

Amazon offers the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earbuds for $179 in a variety of styles. Usually fetching $229, today’s offer is the very first price cut to date and subsequently a new all-time low. As one of Klipsch’s latest true wireless earbuds, the new Sport model delivers IP67 water-resistant design alongside memory foam ear tips and other features that make them ideal workout companions. You’ll also benefit from 8-hour battery life, which jumps up to 24 thanks to the USB-C charging case, which has a rugged design to match the earbuds themselves. Transparency mode completes the package here.

Twelve South’s iPad Pro BookBook folio at $68

Amazon offers the Twelve South BookBook Vol 2 Case for the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $68. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer is good for a 15% price cut, marks only the second time on sale, and matches the all-time low. Designed for Apple’s latest iPad Pro, its BookBook Vol 2 provides a full-grain genuine leather book form-factor that stylishly protects the tablet. On top of room for just the iPad, you’ll also find storage space for other accessories, as well as Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

