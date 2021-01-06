Stacktrace Podcast 117: “The best not-kept secret”

- Jan. 6th 2021 9:00 am PT

On the final holiday special for this year (or, last year?), John and Rambo discuss their expectations for 2021, and what products and new developer tools that they hope to see from Apple during this new year.

