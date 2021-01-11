Level Lock, the company behind Level Bolt and Level Touch is set to debut what will likely be a popular finish for the latter smart deadbolt. The latest option for customers picking up the incognito Level Touch will be the matte black HomeKit smart lock variant.

My colleague Jeff Benjamin has reviewed both the Level Bolt and Level Touch that feature HomeKit support that Apple users are looking for. They also include great features like unassuming designs (Level Bolt is totally invisible), support for traditional keys, hotel-style keycards, and touch functionality (with Level Touch).

Matte black HomeKit smart lock coming soon

As CES kicks off this week, we’ve learned that the latest finish for Level Touch – matte black – will launch sometime in February 2021.

Level Touch retails for $329 and is available now in chrome and nickel, with matte black arriving next and polished brass is coming soon too.

Check out our full coverage below on what sets Level Touch and Level Bolt apart from the competition. And here’s the conclusion my colleague Jeff came to after going hands-on with Level Touch:

I was a fan of the original Level Bolt, but I’m a bigger fan of the Level Touch. The bottom line is that the Level Touch is the best looking smart lock on the market. It’s as inconspicuous as you can possibly get, while encompassing a wide array of functions underneath the unassuming exterior.

