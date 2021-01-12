As privacy pressure grows, Facebook debuts redesigned tool for downloading your personal information

Facebook has offered tools to download your information and understand what details the platform has about your for a while now. But now amid more privacy pressure than ever, the company is launching a redesigned “Access Your Information” tool for iOS and Android to make it easier to view and download all these details.

Facebook announced the launch of the new “Access Your Information” iOS and Android tool in a blog post today.

Over the years, we’ve developed tools to make it easier for people to view and download data on how they’ve used our services. We first launched Access Your Information in 2018 so that people could have a central place to access their information on Facebook. Now that we’ve had some time to learn about how people use it, we’ve reorganized and given it a new coat of paint, so that it’s even more usable and transparent. We want to make sure that your information on Facebook is useful, easy to understand and easy to find.

The move comes as Facebook faces increased pressure about its privacy practices. Notably, that’s been in tandem with Apple launching its new iOS app privacy labels and the upcoming ad tracking feature in iOS 14.

Your Facebook data will now be organized into two main categories to make it easier to sift through:

• Your Activity Across Facebook

• Friends and Followers

• Preferences

• Personal Information

• Logged Information

• Ads Information

• Apps and Websites Off Of Facebook

• Security and Login Information

New features include a search bar and you’ll notice there will be details available about how Facebook has used your personal information to personalize your experience.

We are also adding information about how your data may be used to personalize your experience on Facebook. For example, you might see that your primary location was one of multiple signals that informed a recent ad you saw for a food delivery app. This information is already available in our Why Am I Seeing This tool, but we wanted to make it easier for people to discover.

Facebook says the redesigned Access Your Information tool for iOS and Android was evolved based on its own research into how customers were using the previous version of the tool.

The new version of Access Your Information is rolling out today on iOS and Android and Facebook says it will be arriving for other platforms “soon.”

You can access the Your Information Tool by heading to the three-line icon (hamburger icon) in the bottom corner on iPhone > swipe to the bottom > Settings & Privacy > Settings > Your Facebook Information.

You can learn more about the new tool in Facebook’s full blog post here.

