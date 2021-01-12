Take $300 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, plus AirPods Pro are $179, more in today’s deals

Today’s best deals include Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro at nearly $300 off, plus AirPods Pro drop to $179, and you can save on HomeKit-equipped Alro cameras. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take $300 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,500. Price reflected at checkout. That’s a $299 savings from the regular going rate and matches the usual discount we’ve seen in recent months. It’s the best price available by $99.

There’s 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

AirPods Pro drop to one of best prices ever

Meijer offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $179. You can opt for free in-store pickup, or there will be a $10 fee associated with any orders shipped. As a comparison, these earbuds typically go for $249, with today’s deal marking the second-best offer of all-time.

AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24 hours of battery life. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

Arlo’s Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system now $120 off

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera for $480. Down from its usual $600 going rate, you’re saving $120 here, with today’s price cut beating our previous mention by $20 and marking a new all-time low. As one of the more recent additions to Arlo’s security stable, its new Ultra 2 cameras sport a weather-resistant housing alongside 4K HDR video recording and HomeKit support. That’s on top of dual-band Wi-Fi support and increased range, as well as advanced object detection and 6-month battery life.

