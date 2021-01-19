TwelveSouth unveils ParcSlope ergonomic stand for MacBook and iPad, coming to Apple Stores

Popular Apple accessory maker TwelveSouth has announced its latest product for MacBook and iPad users. The new ParcSlope is an ergonomic stand designed with an 18-degree typing and sketching angle. It will be available directly from Apple via the Apple Online Store as well as Apple retail stores.

The new TwelveSouth ParcSlope is the latest addition to the company’s growing line of accessories for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The company has previously teamed up with Apple to sell things like the Curve Stand for MacBook, the BookArc, and the HiRise Adjustable Stand.

The ParcSlope takes a new approach to the classic laptop stand thanks to its 2-in-1 design and support for the iPad and MacBook. The company touts that the 18-degree angle makes the ParcSlope perfect for typing with a MacBook or sketching and creating with an iPad.

The 18-degree angle also has ergonomic benefits, helping you look directly ahead at your MacBook’s display rather than looking down. It also places your MacBook at the perfect angle for Zoom and FaceTime video calls, TwelveSouth says.

Keeping with TwelveSouth’s design history, the ParcSlope features a single-piece all-metal design that pairs perfectly with Apple products. It comes in a space gray color shade and features rubber stoppers on the top to hold your iPad or MacBook in place while you use it.

ParcSlope is a dual purpose stand that elevates MacBook screens and angles iPads for more comfort and productivity. With ParcSlope, MacBook users enjoy better ergonomics and increased airflow for a cooler, quieter MacBook. iPad users will love the feel of the 18-degree sketching/typing angle ParcSlope creates. Precision curves, special ridges and built-in cable management make this sleek metal stand a must-have for MacBook and iPad users.

The new TwelveSouth ParcSlope will be available from the Apple Online Store and Apple retail stores soon, but you can get it today from TwelveSouth directly for $59.99. Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for a full review sometime in the coming weeks.







FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: