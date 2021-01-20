Stacktrace Podcast 119: “Swift spelunking”

- Jan. 20th 2021 4:03 am PT

0

John and Rambo react to the latest Mac and iPhone rumors, design a new feature for AirBuddy, talk about Swift Evolution and not-quite-public language features, and discuss various ways of using frameworks and libraries on Apple’s platforms.

