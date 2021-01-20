Stacktrace Podcast 119: “Swift spelunking”

John and Rambo react to the latest Mac and iPhone rumors, design a new feature for AirBuddy, talk about Swift Evolution and not-quite-public language features, and discuss various ways of using frameworks and libraries on Apple’s platforms.
Links
- John’s article about accessing a Swift property wrapper’s enclosing instance
- The Swift Evolution proposal for property wrappers
- Bloomberg’s latest reports
- The Power Mac G4 Cube
- Swift Package Manager
- Linking an Xcode target to frameworks and libraries
