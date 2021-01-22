Poll: Do you think the iPhone 12 mini form factor will stick around in the future?

Over the past few weeks, a variety of reports have suggested that the iPhone 12 mini is not selling as well as the rest of the iPhone 12 lineup. One the flip side, the iPhone 12 Pro is said to be selling better than Apple had expected. Naturally, this makes us wonder if the “mini” form factor will stick around for this year’s iPhone 12S or iPhone 13.

But the important thing to keep in mind here is that Apple doesn’t provide unit sales for any of its hardware products. As such, we’ll likely never actually know how many iPhone 12 mini units Apple has sold in comparison to the rest of the iPhone 12 lineup. The only data we have comes from analysts and supply chain reporting.

Earlier this week, analysts at Morgan Stanley reported that Apple had switched 2 million units of Q1 production from the iPhone 12 mini to the iPhone 12 Pro. This investment note further corroborated reports that sales of the iPhone 12 lineup as a whole were higher than expected, while those of the mini specifically have been disappointing.

So far, there’s been no specific reporting on whether Apple will retain the same lineup with this year’s iPhone 12S/iPhone 13 update. Macotakara vaguely hinted that the lineup will look the same, but specifics are unclear.

But just because the iPhone 12 mini isn’t selling as well as the rest of the iPhone 12 lineup doesn’t mean Apple will necessarily discontinue it. People who use the 5.4-inch device are big fans of it, it’s just proven to more niche than perhaps Apple initially expected.

Personally, I think the iPhone 12 mini size will live to see another year. Even though it’s niche, it gives Apple a way to keep the iPhone 12 lineup starting price at $699. We also don’t expect any major design changers with the iPhone 12S this year, and it’s unlikely that Apple will make form factor changes with design changes.

What do you think? Will Apple discontinue the iPhone 12 mini form factor this year when it introduces the 2021 iPhone lineup? Let us know in the poll below and elaborate down in the comments!

