TSMC COVID-19 countermeasures boosted after fresh outbreak

A report today says that TSMC COVID-19 countermeasures are being significantly stepped up after an fresh outbreak of the coronavirus in Taiwan …
Patently Apple reports.
TSMC announced today that employees who have visited the Ministry of Taoyuan Hospital for medical treatment or consultation won’t be able to enter their factory as the hospital is experiencing an expanded cluster of COVID-19 cases.
The Central Epidemic Command Center announced yesterday that contacts related to Taoyuan from January 6th to the 19th will have to now live in isolation for 14 days. It is estimated that nearly 5,000 people will be enrolled in the quarantine. They will be inspected and undergo 7 days of independent health management.
In response to the epidemic situation, TSMC is strictly implementing all necessary prevention measures requiring employees to update their health declarations and body temperature tracking daily, in addition to strengthening employees’ awareness of epidemic prevention.
Further, TSMC reminded employees to avoid unnecessary face-to-face contact; avoid entering and leaving medical institutions; reduce guests or visitors to TSMC; and make greater use of online meeting tools.
TSMC also recommends reducing employees’ participation in external education and training or commercial and academic exchange activities; avoid participating in large-scale indoor and outdoor gatherings, and cancel non-essential gatherings and activities.
The hospital is located close to the TSMC plant which makes Apple’s A-series and M1 chips.
TSMC has a significant technical lead over rival chipmakers. The A14 chip is made with a 5nm process, this year’s iPhones are expected to use an enhanced version of this, while the company is already making plans for a 3nm process for 2023 iPhones. It is also expected to make chips for Intel, with one report claiming that the company is already doing so.
The coronavirus has significantly changed smartphone usage, with some of those changes expected to be permanent or at least long-lasting.
Photo: Ashkan Forouzani on Unsplash
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.