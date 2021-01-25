TSMC COVID-19 countermeasures boosted after fresh outbreak

A report today says that TSMC COVID-19 countermeasures are being significantly stepped up after an fresh outbreak of the coronavirus in Taiwan …

Patently Apple reports.

TSMC announced today that employees who have visited the Ministry of Taoyuan Hospital for medical treatment or consultation won’t be able to enter their factory as the hospital is experiencing an expanded cluster of COVID-19 cases.

The Central Epidemic Command Center announced yesterday that contacts related to Taoyuan from January 6th to the 19th will have to now live in isolation for 14 days. It is estimated that nearly 5,000 people will be enrolled in the quarantine. They will be inspected and undergo 7 days of independent health management.

In response to the epidemic situation, TSMC is strictly implementing all necessary prevention measures requiring employees to update their health declarations and body temperature tracking daily, in addition to strengthening employees’ awareness of epidemic prevention.

Further, TSMC reminded employees to avoid unnecessary face-to-face contact; avoid entering and leaving medical institutions; reduce guests or visitors to TSMC; and make greater use of online meeting tools.

TSMC also recommends reducing employees’ participation in external education and training or commercial and academic exchange activities; avoid participating in large-scale indoor and outdoor gatherings, and cancel non-essential gatherings and activities.