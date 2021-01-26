Apple invites developers to attend special online event on improving apps widgets

Apple is now inviting iOS, iPadOS, and macOS app developers to join its engineers and designers in a special online event that will provide insights into improving app widgets — which are part of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and macOS Big Sur.

Developers are being invited by email to register for the “Building Great Widget Experiences” event, which will take place live on February 1, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be conducted entirely online, which gives developers from all over the world the chance to attend the conference.

The company does not specify what exactly will be discussed at the event besides mentioning that developers will have the opportunity to learn how to build better widgets for iOS and Mac apps.

Useful and delightful, widgets let you elevate key content from your app and display it where users can see it at a glance on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. They can also help users personalize their Home screens in unique ways. Join us for an in-depth look at building great widget experiences.

According to the email, invited developers will be able to ask questions to Apple employees during the event, similar to what the company does during the WWDC. It’s unclear whether developers who have not been invited by email can attend the online meeting next month.

This is not the first time Apple has held similar events with developers. In November 2020, the company invited macOS developers to special online labs about the Apple Silicon platform. A similar event was held in April last year to talk about accessibility in apps.

Have you been invited to next month’s Apple online event? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: