Apple releases HomePod Software Version 14.4 with new Handoff experience, more

Alongside iOS 14.4, Apple today has also released HomePod Software 14.4 with new features for HomePod mini users. The update brings a revamped Handoff experience, new personalized listening suggestions, and more.

The leading change with HomePod Software Version 14.4 is an all-new Handoff experience powered by the Ultra Wideband, or U1 chip, in the iPhone. Previously, users would just hold their iPhone near the top of a HomePod to transfer audio to or from the device. With today’s update, the HomePod mini supports a much more pleasant Handoff experience.

Now, when you bring an iPhone near the HomePod mini to use Handoff, you’ll feel physical feedback from the iPhone’s Taptic Engine, as well as a card on the iPhone’s display and a visual indicator on the top of the HomePod mini.

Other changes in HomePod Software Version 14.4 include new personalized listening suggestions on an iPhone when it’s near the HomePod mini. Media controls also now appear on an iPhone when it is close to a HomePod mini.

Full release notes for HomePod Software Version 14.4:

Software version 14.4 includes bug fixes and the following new features with an Ultra Wideband (U1) equipped iPhone.

Hand off music with visual, audible, and haptic effects from iPhone to HomePod mini

Get personalized listening suggestions on iPhone when it is next to HomePod mini

Media controls automatically appear without having to unlock iPhone when it is close to HomePod mini

You can update your HomePod mini by opening the Home app and choosing the smart speaker. The update should also install seamlessly in the background.

If you spot any other changes in today’s release of HomePod Software Version 14.4, let us know down in the comments.

