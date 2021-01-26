iOS 14.4: How to label Bluetooth devices as a speaker, headphones, hearing aids, more

- Jan. 26th 2021 12:38 pm PT

0

iOS 14.4 has arrived for all users and one of the new features is the option to classify your Bluetooth accessories as a specific type of device. Read along for why and how to label Bluetooth devices on iPhone and iPad as a speaker, headphones, hearing aids, and car stereo.

Beyond just the inherent value some will find of Bluetooth devices being properly labeled on iPhone and iPad, Apple says the new feature will do two main things.

First, correctly identifying your devices will offer improved audio notifications. Second, Apple notes “Specifying the type of device can ensure your Headphone Audio Level measurements are accurate.”

Headphone audio level detection to help prevent hearing damage first arrived with iOS 13 and watchOS 6. Read more in our full guide on getting started with the feature.

With iOS 14.4 there are five categories to label your Bluetooth devices:

  • Car Stereo
  • Headphone
  • Hearing Aid
  • Speaker
  • Other

How to label Bluetooth devices on iPhone and iPad

  1. Make sure you’ve updated your iPhone/iPad to iOS 14.4
  2. Head to Settings > Bluetooth
  3. Tap the “i” icon next to a connected Bluetooth device
  4. Tap Device Type
  5. If it’s not correct, pick a label

As AirPods are already known by iOS as headphones, there isn’t an option change the Bluetooth label.

How to label Bluetooth devices on iPhone and iPad

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
iOS 14

iOS 14

iOS 14 was released on September 16th, 2020. New features include a new home screen design, widgets, picture in picture, and more.
Basics

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.