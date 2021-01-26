iOS 14.4 has arrived for all users and one of the new features is the option to classify your Bluetooth accessories as a specific type of device. Read along for why and how to label Bluetooth devices on iPhone and iPad as a speaker, headphones, hearing aids, and car stereo.

Beyond just the inherent value some will find of Bluetooth devices being properly labeled on iPhone and iPad, Apple says the new feature will do two main things.

First, correctly identifying your devices will offer improved audio notifications. Second, Apple notes “Specifying the type of device can ensure your Headphone Audio Level measurements are accurate.”

Headphone audio level detection to help prevent hearing damage first arrived with iOS 13 and watchOS 6. Read more in our full guide on getting started with the feature.

With iOS 14.4 there are five categories to label your Bluetooth devices:

Car Stereo

Headphone

Hearing Aid

Speaker

Other

How to label Bluetooth devices on iPhone and iPad

Make sure you’ve updated your iPhone/iPad to iOS 14.4 Head to Settings > Bluetooth Tap the “i” icon next to a connected Bluetooth device Tap Device Type If it’s not correct, pick a label

As AirPods are already known by iOS as headphones, there isn’t an option change the Bluetooth label.

