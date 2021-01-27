Today’s best deals include up to $300 off Apple Watch, plus 16-inch MacBook Pro, AirPlay 2 TVs, more

Today’s best deals include up to $300 off Apple Watch, plus 16-inch MacBook Pro goes on sale, and VIZIO TVs are discounted too. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take up to $300 off Apple Watch Series 5

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 44mm for $449. That’s a $300 savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Additional colors are also on sale, albeit for a smaller discount.

Apple Watch Series 5 delivers an always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sees $300 drop

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,099. That’s a $300 discount, match of our previous mention, and in line with most deal prices we’ve seen in 2020. Best Buy is currently charging full price. There’s 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model that’s paired with an Intel Core i7 processor. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons.

AirPlay 2 and HomeKit highlight VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR UHDTV

Walmart offers the VIZIO 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with AirPlay 2 for $648. As a comparison, it originally sold for closer to $800 and today’s deal is down at least $100 from the regular going rate. This is also the best price we’ve tracked all-time.

With a 65-inch 4K panel and HDR support, this VIZIO delivers a future-proof design that should be good for years to come. Features include four HDMI inputs, smart functionality, a 120Hz effective refresh rate, and built-in AirPlay 2 plus Chromecast features. This is a great all-in-one option if you’d like to eliminate the add-on streaming media player while enjoying compatibility with multiple platforms.

