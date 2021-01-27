Robinhood has been around since 2015 but it’s become more popular than ever recently as one of the best ways to trade stocks/invest for free. Let’s look at how to turn on Robinhood 2FA (two-factor authentication) on iPhone to secure your investment account.

Robinhood’s popularity has skyrocketed over the last few years by breaking the norms of other brokerages. There’s no money needed to start an account, users can buy fractional shares, and making trades is free.

And with the Reddit-led rally of stocks like GameStop, Robinhood has become the most downloaded free app on Apple’s App Store.

Like any other account, turning on 2FA is important to make your Robinhood account as secure as possible, and the service/app offers several ways to use it.

iPhone: How to turn on Robinhood 2FA

Open Robinhood on your iPhone

Tap the account tab (person icon) in the bottom right corner

(person icon) in the bottom right corner Chose Settings at the bottom

at the bottom Tap Two-Factor Authentication

Tap the toggle to turn 2FA on

Choose how you’d like to use 2FA with Robinhood

Keep in mind using SMS for 2FA is more secure than not using 2FA at all, but it’s safer to use a dedicated app for verification codes like 1Password, Authy, Google Authenticator, etc.

Here’s how the first part of the process looks:

If you choose to use SMS, you’ll need to make sure your phone number on file with Robinhood is verified. If you use an authenticator app, here’s how the last part of the process goes (using 1Password in my case):

Tap Copy Key

Open your authenticator app (1Password shown below)

Edit your password entry and look for one-time password or similar

Paste your key from Robinhood into the field and hit done/save

Now you should be all set up with Robinhood with your rotating one-time 2FA passwords appearing in your authenticator app

