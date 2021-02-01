Apple․com adds dedicated page for REJI; Impact Accelerator applications now open

Apple today has officially opened applications for its new Impact Accelerator for Black- and Brown-owned businesses addressing environmental challenges. The company has also added a completely new Racial Equity and Justice Initiative page to its website.

Apple explains on its new REJI webpage:

We continue to be reminded that certain uncomfortable truths about our society are ignored, silenced, and sidelined. Comfort can no longer come at the expense of change for communities of color. As global leaders in technology and business, we have an urgent responsibility to dismantle systemic racism and grow opportunities for people confronting it every day. Our Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI) is a long-term effort to help ensure more positive outcomes for communities of color, particularly for the Black community. We’re beginning with a $100 million commitment. And our commitment will endure until there is enduring change.

The new Racial Equity and Justice Initiative webpage on Apple․com comes after Apple announced major new projects last month to help tackle systemic racism. You can view the new webpage right here.

Apple has also announced that applications for its Impact Accelerator for Black- and Brown-owned businesses are now open. Apple first announced this Impact Accelerator last year, when it detailed its roadmap to become 100% carbon neutral for its supply chain and products by 2030.

Apple says:

To ensure that our work to protect the planet also helps advance equality, Apple is launching an Impact Accelerator for Black- and Brown-owned businesses. The Accelerator will expand access to opportunity by ensuring that our investments in sectors like renewable energy, carbon removal, and recycling innovation also help fight systemic barriers impacting communities that are disproportionately affected by environmental issues like climate change.

The following businesses are eligible:

The Impact Accelerator is part of Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which focuses on efforts that address education, economic equality, and criminal justice reform in the United States. Apple’s Impact Accelerator will support Black- and Brown-owned businesses and innovations that drive positive outcomes in our supply chain, while empowering communities that are disproportionately impacted by environmental issues.

Black- and Brown-owned businesses can apply for the Impact Accelerator program via Apple’s website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: