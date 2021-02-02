Instagram is rolling out a useful new Recently Deleted feature today that allows users to recover posts including photos, videos, stories, and more. Read along for more details and how to restore deleted Instagram posts.

The new feature for Instagram will be familiar for Apple users as it uses the same 30-day window to hold recently deleted posts as the Photos iOS app. It will be handy for accidents and also be helpful for those that have had their Instagram accounts hacked since you’ll need to confirm your identify via text/email before being able to completely delete content.

The Verge reported on the news today:

The company is rolling out a “recently deleted” feature in the app that’ll allow you to review content you’ve deleted, including photos, videos, reels, IGTV videos, and stories, and restore them. Instagram is positioning this feature as helpful against hacks, particularly if hackers gain control of an account and start deleting content. Starting today, users will need to confirm they’re the account owner through either text or email in order to permanently delete or restore content.

Any deleted content will automatically be permanently removed after the 30-day window. The new Recently Deleted and restore option comes in addition to Instagram’s archive option.

How to restore deleted Instagram posts

In Instagram, tap the profile tab in the bottom right corner (person icon)

in the bottom right corner (person icon) Tap the three-line icon in the top right corner

in the top right corner Choose Settings

Tap Recently Deleted (rolling out now, check back soon if not available)

(rolling out now, check back soon if not available) Choose a post/video/story > tap Restore

