Facebook again copies Snapchat with new ‘Vanish Mode’ messages in Messenger and Instagram

- Nov. 12th 2020 11:26 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Snapchat features continue to roll into the messaging apps on Facebook and Instagram. The latest is dubbed “Vanish Mode” and as the name suggests, offers users the ability to send texts, photos, emoji, voice messages, and more that disappear after being seen. It’s starting to roll out first to Facebook Messenger and also coming to Instagram chats.

We first heard about Facebook’s Vanish Mode for messaging back in September as it announced that Facebook Messenger and Instagram chats had officially merged:

Vanish Mode: Choose a mode where seen messages disappear after they’re seen or when you close the chat.

The Verge today reports that the new ephemeral messaging mode is now available starting with Facebook Messenger. It is opt-in, so if another person turns it on in a direct message or group chat, you’ll have to agree to use it. Here’s how it works:

Vanish Mode will appear in both apps as a distinct option you can turn on and off in the settings of any particular chat message or group thread. You can also enter the mode by swiping up on a chat window. The mode will then enable disappearing messages and other chat interactions, with the option to turn it off located at the top of the chat window or by swiping down again.

The Verge also notes that you’ll be alerted if someone take a screenshot while in a Vanish Mode chat and that users can “report individuals over Vanish Mode chat conduct.”

Facebook says Vanish Mode is starting to rollout in the US and “other countries starting today.” But Instagram won’t launch it until “a later date.” The Instagram delay is ironic as Messenger and Instagram chat have merged.

Notably, we saw Facebook’s WhatsApp gain disappearing messages just last week, although they’re not specifically labeled as “Vanish Mode.”

Are you seeing it on Facebook Messenger yet? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Facebook

Facebook

Facebook is the most popular social media service in the world with 2.32 billion monthly active users as of December 31, 2018
Instagram

Instagram

Instagram is a social media service owned by Facebook for sharing photos and videos.
Facebook Messenger

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.