What’s new in macOS 11.3? Sorting in Reminders app, Safari customizations, more [U]

- Feb. 2nd 2021 1:38 pm PT

Apple has released the first beta of macOS 11.3 to developers today and the latest Big Sur software comes with a number of new features and changes. Headlining the improvements is more customization options in Safari, sorting options in the Reminders app, iPhone/iPad apps preference panes for keyboard touch alts, support for the latest Xbox/Playstation controllers, and more.

The first macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta is now available for developers and many of the new changes mirror what we saw with the iOS 14.5 beta that arrived yesterday.

Rene Ritchie got a hold of the release notes and highlighted the most notable changes on Twitter as the software was released.

The new features include improved customization in Safari, new sorting options in Reminders, a redesigned News+ tab, support for the latest Xbox and Playstation controllers, a new “Made for You” shortcut that works with the Music app, and an iPhone/iPad apps preference panes for keyboard touch alts.

Update: 9to5Mac found code references in macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta about a new settings menu that will show details about the Mac warranty, similar to a feature that is already available in iOS. We also found out that the App Tracking Transparency API is now available in macOS 11.3 beta.

We’ll update this post as we learn more about macOS 11.3.

Find something interesting in the first beta of Big Sur 11.3? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

