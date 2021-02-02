Apple releases first macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta for developers

- Feb. 2nd 2021 1:16 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

A day after Apple released macOS Big Sur 11.2 to the public, it has seeded the first 11.3 beta to developers. The latest release comes with a number of new features and improvements similar to what we’ve seen with the first iOS 14.5 beta.

Apple ended up releasing 3 RC candidates of macOS Big Sur 11.2 beforing releasing it to the public yesterday. Now the first Big Sur 11.3 beta has become available to developers.

The macOS 11.3 first beta comes with build number 20E5172i.

At the time of writing, the OTA isn’t showing up automatically for those enrolled in the macOS developer beta yet. But you can manually download it from Apple’s developer website.

The changes included in macOS Big Sur 11.3 mirrors much of what we saw with the first iOS 14.5 beta.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

macOS Big Sur

macOS Big Sur

macOS Big Sur was announced on June 22nd at Apple's WWDC Developer Conference. A developer beta is available now, public beta in July, with the general release in the fall.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.