Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Appfigures: To get the latest scoop on the newest apps and games, sign up for the Appfigures ‘This Week in Apps’ newsletter right here.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple rumored to sign $3.6 billion deal with Kia Motors for Apple Car partnership
- Apple Car specs? 160 mph, 300-mile range, 18-minute charge
- Apple Watch trade-in value jumps for American Heart Month to promote SE and Series 6
- Apple taps Porsche’s VP of Chassis Development as ‘Project Titan’ car production rumor heats up
- iPadOS 14.5 brings emoji search and new landscape boot screen to the iPad
- Apple Watch users can exercise to unlock a virtual trophy on Valentine’s Day
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.