Apple releases updated build of iOS 14.5 beta 1 to developers

Apple has released an updated build of iOS 14.5 to developers today. This comes after the release of beta 1 earlier this week. The new build released today is still referred to as beta 1, but it features a new build number.

The updated version iOS 14.5 beta 1 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers.

Today’s new version of iOS 14.5 developer beta 1 features the build number 18E5140k. For comparison’s sake, the first release earlier this week had the build number 18E5140j. Apple has also released a new beta of iOS 14.5 today, but there is no new beta of watchOS 7.4 or tvOS 14.5.

iOS 14.5 is a major update, and it’s possible that today’s updated build includes behind-the-scenes performance improvements and fixes that Apple didn’t want to save for “beta 2.” Interestingly, the company has still not released public beta versions of any of its new software versions, including iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4, or tvOS 14.5.

