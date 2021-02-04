Poll: Would you buy an advanced Apple mixed-reality headset with two 8K displays for $3,000?

Rumors about a new Apple VR headset have been around for some time, but earlier today, a report from The Information brought new details about this future device, including specifications, price, and even a drawing based on an internal rendering. Now we want to know if you would pay $3,000 for a device like this.

Bloomberg revealed last year that Apple has two strategies for its augmented reality devices. The company is reportedly developing new glasses focused on AR content and another device for VR interactions. Today’s leak is related to the VR device, which is actually defined by The Information sources as a “mixed-reality headset.”

A mixed-reality headset Apple is developing will be equipped with more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements and showing video of the real world to people wearing it, along with ultra-high-resolution 8K displays and advanced technology for tracking eye-tracking technology, according to a person with direct knowledge of the device

Previous rumors have suggested that Apple’s new VR headset wouldn’t be cheap since devices like this are harder to assemble, and they also require special and advanced components to deliver an immersive experience. With two 8K displays and advanced sensors to track eye movements, it’s hard to expect something affordable.

However, today’s report from The Information claims that Apple internally considered pricing the product at $3,000 — which is definitely higher than some of us imagined. While everything can change until Apple officially announces its new VR headset, competitors like Microsoft Hololens cost as much as $3,500.

It’s worth noting that Microsoft has been targeting Hololens to professionals such as doctors and engineers rather than regular users, so maybe we can expect a similar approach from Apple with its new VR device.

Based on the leaked specifications and rumors about what this product will be able to do, would you buy an advanced mixed reality-headset from Apple for $3,000? If not, what would be the ideal price for this device?

