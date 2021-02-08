PlugShare iPhone app for finding EV charging stations now works with CarPlay

PlugShare is a highly rated service for easily finding charging stations for electric vehicles while traveling, and now the iPhone version works with Apple’s CarPlay feature. Apple introduced three new categories of apps for CarPlay in iOS 14: parking, EV charging, and quick food ordering.

PlugShare joins ChargePoint in taking advantage of optimizing the experience for finding charging stations with the built-in screen in electric vehicles like the Chevy Bolt, Nissan Ariya, and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Here’s how PlugShare describes version 6.2:

In this release we are excited to support PlugShare for CarPlay. With this driver friendly version of PlugShare, you can browse nearby charging locations, view your bookmarked locations, and trips you’ve planned from the built-in display of CarPlay compatible vehicles.

PlugShare previously shipped a version of its iPhone app that worked with CarPlay in December, but pulled the release over an issue related to iOS 14. PlugShare is also used for finding Tesla Supercharger stations while navigating, although Telsa EVs do not support Apple CarPlay.

Download PlugShare for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch on the App Store.

