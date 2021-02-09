Tuesday’s best deals: Latest 10.2-inch iPad from $299, Apple Pencil 2 at $104, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by the latest 10.2-inch iPad on sale from $299, a rare price cut on Apple Pencil 2, and a Twelve South Valentine’s Day sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad on sale from $299

Best Buy offers the latest Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $380. Down from its $429 going rate, you’re saving $49 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the Amazon low and marking one of the best to date overall. You can also score the 32GB model at $299, down from $329 at Amazon.

Apple’s latest iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with up to 128GB of storage. The newest iPadOS pairs with added functionality like support for Apple Pencil and other accessories. You’ll also find an 8MP camera on the back, 1.2MP lens on the front, plus a 10-hour battery on the inside. Head below for more.

Apple Pencil 2 sees a rare discount to $104

Verizon Wireless currently offers the second-generation Apple Pencil for $104. Down from the usual $129 going rate, today’s offer amounts to a particularly rare price cut on the latest iPad accessory and matches our previous Cyber Monday mention for the best price in the better part of a year.

Redesigned for the latest iPad Pro, the second-generation Apple Pencil improves on the original model with wireless charging, magnetic attachment, and a refreshed form factor. Whether you’re looking to take notes, try your hand at crafting some digital art, or just want the precision of a stylus, Apple Pencil is a must-have for elevating your iPad experience.

Twelve South kicks off Valentine’s Day sale from $25

Twelve South is kicking off its annual Valentine’s Day sale today with a selection of discounted accessories for your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more. Our top pick is a buy one get one free offer on the Twelve South PowerPic at $60. Adding two of the accessories to your cart will slash $60 off the overall price tag, saving you 50% and marking the best value we’ve seen in over six months.

Twelve South PowerPic aims to replace the average Qi charging pad with a stylish design that blends into your office or bedroom. It packs 10W charging speeds, props up your device for easily monitoring notifications, and lives up to its name by doubling as a photo frame. This is a great way to score yourself and a significant other new chargers, which you can personalize with photos for a unique Valentine’s Day gift.

