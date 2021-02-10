DEVONthink updates Mac and iOS apps with dark mode, multi-window iPad, improved iCloud support

DEVONthink is out today with updates to its Mac and iOS apps that help you collect, edit, annotate, and organize a wide variety of documents. The latest releases bring improved iCloud syncing, dark mode for iPhone/iPad, multi-window support for iPad, and more.

DEVONthink detailed the news on the updates on its blog today. For the Mac app, the new release takes advantage of CloudKit to offer improved iCloud syncing.

DEVONthink 3.6.2 offers new iCloud (CloudKit) sync locations combining iCloud-like easy setup and a single-stage, transparent, and fast synchronization.

DEVONthink 3.6.2. for Mac now uses CriticMarkup for better formatting, conversion, and summary creation. There’s also support for exporting docs as Microsoft Word’s .docx format.

DEVONthink To Go 3.0 for iPhone and iPad also gains the improved iCloud syncing while there’s an overhauled UI included dark mode support. Specifically for iPad, the update brings multi-window support including side by side or multiple instances.

Now there’s long-press functionality to access databases, groups, or docs, and you can also use a mouse or trackpad with DEVONthink To Go on iOS/iPadOS to see context menus with right clicks.

Check out all the details on the latest released on DEVONthink’s blog here.

DEVONthink is available as a free 30-day trial for Mac and a free trial on iOS through July 2021. Monthly, yearly, and lifetime license purchase options start from $1.99 to keep using the software after that.

