Stacktrace Podcast 122: “Raised in a hardware household”

- Feb. 10th 2021 7:15 am PT

0

Rambo hacks a humidifier, John is excited about linting and continuous integration, and the two discuss the most recent set of exposed App Store scams and what Apple could do to improve the situation. Also, SwiftUI jobs and minimum deployment targets.

Sponsored by Funn MediaLive a healthier life with Funn Media’s collection of apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, including Calory, WaterMinder, and more. 

Sponsored by Kandji: A modern, cloud-based platform for centrally managing and securing your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, saving IT teams countless hours of manual work with features like one-click compliance templates and 150+ pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Request access.

Download MP3

Hosts:

Links

Subscribe:

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Stacktrace

Stacktrace

About the Author