Photos: New Apple Southpoint opens in Durham, North Carolina

North Carolina’s first Apple Store has a new look and a new location. Apple Southpoint in Durham reopened today with Apple’s latest design.

It’s hard to miss Apple’s new space when you arrive at The Streets at Southpoint. The new store is located at the mall’s axis and the apex of Main Street.

With a plank ceiling and limestone walls, the store exemplifies Apple’s best material palette and contemporary layout. A Video Wall and Forum near the back of the store are ready to host future Today at Apple creative sessions. The experience will be familiar for customers who’ve visited Apple’s Crabtree Valley Mall location in Raleigh.

Special thanks to readers Matt Rice and Jacob Zacks for providing photos.

Under normal circumstances, floor-to-ceiling corner windows flood the store with natural light and offer a clear view inside. Today’s opening looked quite a bit different due to the pandemic. Apple Southpoint opened as an Express storefront, with temporary kiosks partitioning off the entry to the store.

While the store is open for Express pickup only, walk-in and appointment customers aren’t allowed inside to browse. When conditions are safer, you’ll see the Express kiosks disappear and in-store shopping return.

If you’d like to explore the new Apple Southpoint, check for future availability of appointments to Shop with a Specialist.

