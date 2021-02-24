Stacktrace Podcast 124: “All of that Macness”

App Clip analytics, building macOS apps using SwiftUI, Apple’s initial response to the latest App Store scams, speculation about what a potential Apple March event might include, and getting started with unit testing.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Links

Subscribe:

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: