Studio Dumbar shares animated map created by Today at Apple artists around the world

On February 18, hundreds of creatives from across the world joined the teams from Apple, It’s Nice That, and Studio Dumbar to build a collaborative world map animated with iPads, iPhones, and Macs. The interactive map is now available to explore.

Studio Dumbar is an award-winning international branding and motion agency based in Rotterdam. Together with Today at Apple, the group shared their journey and inspiration during the New World series of virtual sessions. New World is a collection created by Apple and publisher It’s Nice That to celebrate the role of creativity in rebuilding a better world.

Liza Enebeis, Stan Haanappel, Sander Sturing, and Elvin van Dalen of Studio Dumbar demonstrated creative techniques, including the process behind their work branding DEMO, Amsterdam’s Design in Motion festival. Guided by Rosie, an Apple Creative Pro in London, participants were given resources to build their own motion art tiles using Keynote on iPad or iPhone. Some experienced artists took their work even further, jumping into tools like Adobe After Effects.

While Today at Apple sessions are not recorded to protect privacy, every participant who submitted an animation of their own gave special permission to be included in a global art piece. The tiles — each themed after sand, concrete, forests, or mountains — were processed by Studio Dumbar into a collaborative world map. The result is a single generative and interactive work formed from over 150 individual animations.

You can view the completed map on Studio Dumbar’s website now, and navigate using W-A-S-D or your arrow keys. You’ll want to explore the map on a Mac. If you attended the session, see if you can spot your tile. To see more work, check out the #creativenewworld hashtag on Instagram.

New World continues in March with sessions celebrating Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. The latest lineup of events is open for registration on Apple’s website. Interested in joining? Visit my Instagram guide to catch up on the sessions you’ve missed and see a preview of the work others are creating. I’ll continue updating the guide throughout the series.

If you attend a great Today at Apple session, share your experience with me. Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

