Developers have until March 31 to return DTK Mac mini to Apple and get $500 credit

As we reported earlier this month, Apple has asked developers to prepare DTK Mac minis to be returned to the company sometime this year. Now Apple has confirmed that developers have until March 31, 2021 to send the Developer Transition Kit (DTK) back to Cupertino.

In a new email sent out tonight to developers who were part of the Universal App Quick Start Program, Apple says that developers need to return these Mac prototypes with Apple Silicon chips by the end of March.

Thanks again for participating in the Universal App Quick Start Program and committing to building great apps for Mac. We’re following up with shipping instructions to return the Developer Transition Kit (DTK) that was loaned to you as part of the program. Please take a moment to review these details and ship all DTKs back to us by March 31, 2021.

Apple leased custom Mac minis with the A12Z Bionic chip so that developers could create and update apps compatible with the Apple Silicon platform, which is now officially available to all consumers with the new M1 Macs.

Developers had to pay $500 to get a DTK Mac mini, and Apple initially offered only a $200 credit to developers after requesting the machines back. However, after several complaints on the web, the company decided to offer a $500 credit for the return of these computers.

According to Apple, the $500 credit will be offered as a one-time use promo-code that can be redeemed in the Apple Online Store to purchase a new M1 Mac or any other Apple product, except Gift Cards or AppleCare+ plans. Developers have until December 31, 2021 to use the $500 credit.

As we mentioned in our last email, upon confirmed return of the DTK, you’ll receive a credit for 500 USD in the form of a one-time use promo code valid until the end of 2021. You can use it toward the purchase of a new M1 Mac or other Apple products ordered through the Apple Store Online. Promotional codes are provided for 500 USD or equivalent in local currency based on January 2021 exchange rates, and valid until December 31, 2021. Apple Gift Cards and AppleCare+ are excluded. Purchase total must be greater than 500 USD to be eligible for this discount.

Developers who refuse to return the machines to Apple will not receive credit and they could even get banned from the Apple Developer program. The company has previously said that the DTK Mac minis will no longer receive any software updates, which may make them unusable after a certain period of time.

